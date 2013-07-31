Investor stampede on Sechaba shares

As the dividend payout nears by, the demand for Sechaba Breweries Holdings’ shares has shot up once again.BSE-listed Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited emerged as the biggest trader this Wednesday, topping domestic companies with a P177 000 turnover after the sale of 11225 shares each sold at 1575 thebe.

The parent company to Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) and Botswana Breweries Limited (BBL) experienced high demand for its shares since it offers dividend payout on a quarterly basis, says Garry Juma a local market analyst. Sechaba last paid dividends to its shareholders in September.

This year, it is expected to pay out another dividends soon despite difficult trading conditions exacerbated by the runaway Alcohol levy. “For the past few months shares have been in demand. They maintained that trend because investors want quick payouts, so every time the company nears dividend payout, investors flock their shares,” Juma said.

He said he expects the trend to be maintained for long period of time. Meanwhile, Letshego, Botswana’s iconic micro-lender traded on second place, with a P114 000 turnover after the sale of 58 393 shares, at 196 thebe per share.