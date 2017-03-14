SA billionaire Motsepe to grace BDP event

Botswana can learn a lot from South African (SA) mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secretary general Mpho Balopi has said.

The ruling party has invited billionaire Motsepe to grace their fundraising dinner to be held on September 5 at Boipuso Hall. According to Balopi, Motsepe is a self-made businessman and an internationally recognised reputable entrepreneur who can be used to help drive locals towards entrepreneurship.

“He once lived in Botswana so he knows the country and he is in a better position to share plans and ideas related to the country,” said Balopi in an interview, adding that development of well-rounded entrepreneurs is important and critical for economic development and growth of the country as it is an engine of growth.

The fundraising dinner is held under the theme “The Pre-Requisites of Successful Entrepreneur in an African environment; what can Botswana learn or benchmark from various empowerment models”.

According to Forbes SA’s first and only black billionaire Motsepe is worth US$7.6 billion. He is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, which has interest in Gold, ferrous and base metals.