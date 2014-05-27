Mathware chairs new postal, banking group

Government has appointed Puma Mathware, a well-known busi- nessman as the founding board chairman of a new holding company that will own and manage Botswana Savings Bank (BSB), Botswana Post and its subsidiary Botswana Couriers.

BG Business understands that cabinet on recommendations from transport and communications ministry under which the new postal services and public banking group will fall appointed the career quantity surveyor. Mathware together with other board members will play a pivotal role in the recruitment of the founding chief executive to run Botswana Post and Savings Group Limited.

BSB is expected to apply for a banking license from Bank of Botswana (BoB). The new board will also draﬅ a strategy that will guide the group. The three subsidiaries will operate separately, but will share key services. The three chief executives oﬃcers, Pele Moleta (Botswana Post), Leatile Medupe (Botswana Couriers) and Leatile Maine will report to the group CEO.

Chairman of Botswana Post Martin Makgatle and CEO Moleta are excited about the new group. “It will allow us to share more services,” said Moleta on Tuesday, adding that this will improve efficiency. BSB already shares some banking services with Botswana Post.

“The merger represents a new revenue stream for the company in line with our eﬀorts to diversify our income streams,” added Makgatle.