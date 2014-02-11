Sefalana leads 2013 gainers

Sefalana Group led the top ten largest gainers in 2013, with the company’s share price almost doubling for the 12 months ending October 2013.

The group’s share price gained a cool 314 thebe to trade at 640 thebe each share during the period representing a 96 percent gain on the share price. Sefalana group Managing Director Chandra Chauhan attributed the growth of his company’s share price to good performance and growing value. The share price according to Chauhan gave Sefalana shareholders a 106 percent capital increase. Sefalana’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) during the period grew from P17.15 to P26.62 while dividends to shareholders were also increased to P10 each share from P8 distributed by October 2012.

Sefalana, which operates the Sefcash and Shoppers brands, has over P2.4 billion in revenue. Meanwhile Lucara, the diamond exploring miner was the second largest gainer after Sefalana. The company saw its share price bubbling up by 88 percent to trade at 940 thebe each unit. Investors warmed up to Lucara following its consecutive discovery of rare exceptional and vauable stones. Botswana’s leading undertakers, Funeral Services Group (FSG) became the third largest gainer at 69 percent, closing the year at 220 thebe each unit. Choppies, the listed retail behemoth followed at 51 percent to trade at 310 by October 2013.

Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE)’s largest company by value, First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), closed the period trading at 385 thebe each unit, after appreciating by 37 percent, followed by the struggling micro lender, Blue, which closed the period at 40 thebe each share having gained 10 thebe. Engen and African Banking Corporation Holdings (ABCH) followed with a 28 percent and 26 percent respectively, closing the period at 791 and 505 thebe respectively.

FurnMart and Letlole were on the 9th and 10th position in that order, closing the period trading at 200 and 180 thebe each share respectively. FurnMart share price increased by 24 percent while Letlole grew by 20 percent during the period under review.