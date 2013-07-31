Vivo Energy begins search for MD

A vigorous headhunt for a country manager for Vivo Energy has begun, following the departure of Willy Mokgatlhe to the State Oil Company. Mokgatlhe leaves Vivo Energy at the end of June after over 20 years with the company. Vivo acquired an 80 percent stake in Shell. The acquisition led to a joint venture between Vitol Energy with 40 percent stake, Helios Investment Partners with a 40 percent shares representing Vivo, while Shell remained with a 20 percent of the shares.

Mokgatlhe leaves the company after serving as country chairman for Botswana and Namibia for only 18 months since his appointment in December 2011, when he replaced Boitumelo Sekwababe. The appointment followed a long service in The Hague, Netherlands where he worked as Shell International government relations’ advisor for Africa. He also served as General Manager at Air Botswana and worked for Shell in South Africa and Namibia. “I will be beginning my new employment at the National Oil Company Botswana on the 1st of July,” Mokgatlhe revealed.

Meanwhile, BG Business learnt that Garth van der Horst has been appointed the interim Managing Director for Vivo Energy in Botswana filling Mokgatlhe’s big shoes. In a chat van der Horst told with BG Business that he would only hold the position for a maximum six months to allow his company to identify the right candidate for the position. He however made it clear that the position is kept strictly for Botswana citizens, ruling out the possibilities of his being appointed on fulltime basis. “We are expecting the recruitment process to be finalised within a two month period,” van der Horst said, adding that they are looking for a very competent individual in the oil industry who has the ability to thrust Vivo Energy to unlimited heights, supporting the company’s growth strategies and expansion drive.

The new recruit when found, would be expected to help expand Vivo Energy’s footprint and bring more viable business into the company. The French national on the other hand has tremendous experience after having been with the company since 1981. He has worked in Europe responsible for the marketing department. Van der Horst also worked for the company in various African countries doing commercial business, mergers and acquisitions.

“I was among the team that pulled the Vivo-Shell acquisition,” he bragged softly.