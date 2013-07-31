Afena Capital to fine tune market

Afena Capital officially launched its business on Wednesday, more than five months after it opened office in the country. “This is a truly exciting development as it marks our first geographic expansion as a group, and the next step on our journey of African excellence,” said Afena Capital Botswana Chairman, Tebogo Naledi.

The savings industry in Botswana has shown significant growth in the past decade, but with growth has come a number of challenges. “As a market that we are deeply familiar with, we have identified areas where we believe we can add meaningful value in helping to meet the long term investment needs of local investors” Naledi added.

Afena Capital Botswana is a partnership between Afena Capital, which was established in South Africa in 2005, and a highly qualified, experienced and talented team of Batswana investment professionals. The management team includes Bakang Seretse who is the Managing Director, Alphonse Ndzinge who is Chief Investment Officer and Sharifa Noor, the Chief Operations Officer.

This team has extensive experience in asset management in Botswana and in other parts of Africa. Afena Capital Botswana brings together a unique combination of exceptional international asset management expertise and proven investment capabilities and experience in Botswana, said a statement.

Our partnership with Afena Capital is one that is very well suited to Botswana. In Afena Capital we have partners that have a strong history with our country and are deeply passionate about it as well. This is an important ingredient in a mutual partnership that stands to benefit the parties to the relationship, as well as adding value for our clients” concludes Seretse.