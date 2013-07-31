OLDM launches Quantum Vibe Campaign

Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines launched the Quantum Vibe campaign in Orapa on Tuesday. The Quantum Vibe campaign follows the Quantum Leap which was launched last year with the aim to achieve excellence in the environment, community, Occupational Health and Safety (ECOHS).

Speaking during the launch, General Manager for OLDM, Dr Adrian Gale said that a significant improvement has been made during the launch of Quantum Leap in 2012 with Loss Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) going down from 0.16 to 0.06.

He said Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) fell from 0.91 to 0.68 which is the lowest in both De Beers and Anglo American mines and one of the lowest in the world. Senior manager at Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines Bakani Motlhabani said that the Quantum Vibe campaign will drive continuous improvement towards ultimate goal of zero harm in every aspect of ECHOS.

‘’The phrase quantum vibe denotes the thrill or sense of satisfaction one gets after undertaking a successful leap.’’ He noted that quantum vibe seeks to sensitise employees and contractors, and the community on ECOHS programmes which he said are geared towards improving on their previous performance.

Member of Parliament for Boteti North Slumber Tsogwane lauched the campaign urging that it must “stimulate development of new mechanisms that would produce meaningful results to ECOHS and production.‘