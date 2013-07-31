Commission makes major decision on mergers

Competition Commission, at its inaugural meeting today (Friday) said it has powers to hear appeals from Competition Authority. The historic and landmark decision comes after lawyers acting for BOMAID, the largest medical aid scheme approached the Commission following an unsuccessful bid to acquire shares owned by MRI Botswana. In 2012, the Competition Authority rejected BOMAIS-MRI merger citing public interest concerns. At the end, the Commission-which is chaired by Dr. Zein Kebonang advised BOMAID to file an appeal with the Commission. Dr. Kebonang said in his lad mark decision: “After careful consideration, the Commission determined that it does have the power to hear appeals against the decision of the Competition Authority on mergers.” BOMAID holds a majority share in MRI, while the CEDA Venture Capital Fund Limited holds minority shares.

 

 

 

