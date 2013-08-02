Barclays judged Botswana’s best bank

Yet another highly rated international banking title has judged Barclays Bank to be Botswana’s best bank. The Banker magazine has announced that its panel of adjudicators has judged Barclays Bank to be the “Bank of the Year in Botswana 2012”.

The announcement comes on heels of yet another recent prize, this time from EMEA Finance, which also rated Barclays Bank the Best Bank in Botswana for 2012, the fourth consecutive year that Barclays Bank of Botswana has won EMEA Finance’s Best Bank in Botswana Award. Barclays has been recognised as the Best Bank in Botswana since EMEA Finance magazine added Botswana to the awards in 2009.

In announcing the 2012 award, EMEA Finance said that the bank’s ability to deliver sustainable performance, strong results and solid growth is a tribute to its management and strategy. The Banker magazine noted that the recognition of being named “Bank of the Year 2012” by the world’s longest running international banking title is testament to Barclays bank’s strong management, sound business model and prudent risk approach.

Barclays bank of Botswana’s Interim CEO, Aupa Monyatsi, said the honours are tribute to the bank’s entire staff whose hard work and dedication to duty have made Barclays the country’s premier bank.

“Clearly, there can be no better recognition for the tireless effort that our colleagues make every day to make Barclays the go-to bank in Botswana by always meeting, and often exceeding, our customers’ expectations,” Monyatsi said.