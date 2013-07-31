BSE companies’ top posts still vacant

Sechaba Breweries Holdings Limited (SBHL) has been forced to extend the stay of Lehlohonolo Matsela as Managing Director, as a suitable replacement is yet to be found, BG Business learnt this week. Matsela, who is from Lesotho, was redeployed to head SABMiller Africa as Corporate Affairs director in July 2012. He could have left Sechaba at the end of September 2012. SABMiller, the world third largest brewer, is a part owner at Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) and Botswana Breweries Limited (BBL).

Both companies, which are responsible for producing clear and opaque beers, are subsidiaries of Sechaba. A few months ago, the company placed an advert in local newspapers, but it appears the search for a new MD has not been successful. “Whilst the recruitment process has taken longer than expected, it has also resulted in the eminent (sic) delay of Hloni Matsela’s departure to take up his new role in the group,” said Corporate Communications Manager Mokoro Ketsitlile.

The position of Managing Director at KBL and BBL is a ‘key strategic position for the business that requires that the right calibre of individual be identified for the role’. Ketsitlile could not even shed light on which candidates have applied and short-listed for the coveted post. Sechaba, whose shares are among the most traded at BSE, has been facing challenges from government’s alcohol levy, leading to falling sales. However, under Matsela’s leadership, the company managed to return to profitability this year.

For the year ending March 2012, Profit After Tax (PAT) has jumped 17% to stand at P239, 6 million. Turnover increased by 22,6 percent to stand at P1, 56 billion. This week, its subsidiary, BBL lost its Managing Director Thomas Mpedi who has since been appointed in the same post at Maluti Breweries in Maseru, Lesotho.

Meanwhile, another listed company, Barclays Bank Botswana this week refused to shed light on when they would appoint Wilfred Mpai’s replacement. Mpai left the bank under a cloud of controversy early this year. Grace Mosinyi, the bank’s acting head corporate affairs said the recruitment remains open until an announcement is made. Aupa Monyatsi is currently acting.