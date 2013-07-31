Private Collection launch Swana brand

Botswana’s leading jewellery manufacturer and retailer, Private Collection, has launched Swana diamond jewellery collections, which is expected to give locals a sense of ownership of ‘diamond by-products.’

The Swana Diamond is a unique patented cut ‘with immense brilliance’. It also features 89 facts, instead of the conventional 57. It was launched by Dalumi Botswana, a sightholder of Diamond Trading Company Botswana in the Chinese and US markets last year. It is reported to be a hit with clients. “We are very excited that the product has been launched here,” said Marketing Manager Kefilwe Ontiretse.



Dalumi Botswana provides Private Collection with cut and polished diamonds, which are ‘refined’ and turned into all kinds of jewellery. Dalumi Botswana, is a local unit of an Israel cutting and polishing company, formed by Asher Dalumi more than 40 years ago. Swana brand has already found its niche within the local market. “The response that we have received has been wonderful. It is a fairly new product; we expect more in future,” said Ontiretse on Wednesday. The product is available in the company’s three outlets in Gaborone, Francistown and Maun. The company does not have any particular client. Private Collection has working relations with most of the Diamond Trading Company (DTC) Botswana’s registered sightholders. The head of Marketing for Swana Michal Marx is excited that the brand is finally coming home.

“We see great importance in having our brand not only in China and the US but also in Botswana,” he said, in a media release. Jacob Thamage, Botswana Diamond Hub Coordinator, said new diamond brands are critical in maintaining excitement in the market. Recently, Botswana established Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), which will sell part of the Debswana mine produce. The move is expected to further encourage Batswana to venture into the downstream and diamond jewellery manufacturing industry. However, the coming in of DTC into Botswana might usher in Forevermark, a unit of De Beers that sells jewellery products