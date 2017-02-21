Liberty, Orange in fresh deal

Liberty Life Botswana and Orange Botswana this week launched a strategic partnership; where Liberty clients will be able to pay their policies through Orange Botswana’s mobile money payment platform - Orange Money.

Liberty policyholders, particularly the unbanked will not have to travel to Liberty Life service points to make premium payments, but will do so from the convenience of their phones wherever they are. Speaking at the launch, Liberty Life Botswana Managing Director Lulu Rasebotsa said the partnership between Liberty and Orange will enhance the current offerings that Liberty has for its clients.

Among the key reasons Liberty has partnered with Orange is that it saw it as its responsibility to empower its clients, individuals, small businesses and large corporate institutions in offering the best suitable solutions. Rasebotsa indicated that, “When we interacted with our clients outside Gaborone we noticed that there was a gap in the market for the unbanked members of society.

There were clients who wanted some of our funeral policies such as Boago, Critical Illness Plan and others, but lived far from banks and sometimes developments and from that we thought it necessary to create a solution that would ensure that our clients get convenience and have easy access to pay their policies.”

Rasebotsa also highlighted that when looking for solutions they immediately thought of Orange Botswana whose main aim is also to give excellent customer experience and fortunately the mobile network company was receptive to the idea of working together.

“The Orange mobile network covers nearly the entire population of Botswana, including 53 for 3G services. In the past year Orange has had growth in mobile data usages and content and continued excellence in the customer experience so we have no doubt that we have partnered with the right mobile network,” she said.

She hoped that users of Orange Money will benefit from the partnership as they will have an opportunity to access a diverse mix of Liberty Life products to better manage their future and leave a lasting legacy for their families and dependents, while mitigating against the everyday risk of Life. Orange Botswana CEO, Dr Patrick Benon said the Insurance sector is one such a stakeholder, “because it contributes to give our customers a better quality of life. We recognise the zeal in the insurance space as they continue to make their mark.”