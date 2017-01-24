Barclays accelerates start-ups’ market expansion

Africa has tremendous untapped potential to not only pioneer its own creative solutions for its unique contexts but to also create solutions that the rest of the world can adopt for their own contexts.

Yasaman Hadjibashi, who leads the innovation agenda at Barclays Africa, said that the applications for Barclays Accelerator programme by Techstars is open for financial technology (Fintech) start-up companies in Africa. The programme is aimed at uncovering new technologies to banking, Barclays Africa and Techstars offers an opportunity to ten qualifying Fintech start-ups, which will take part in a 13-week programme beginning in May next year, based at the Rise Fintech innovation hub in Woodstock, Cape Town.

Interested Fintech companies from Africa can apply on their website before February 5th2017.The Barclays Accelerator first came to Africa at the beginning of 2016 and Barclays Africa signed collaboration agreements with seven,of the 10 start-ups that were part of the programme. Selected start-ups will be given the opportunity to enter or expand their presence in the African marketplace via Barclays Africa Group’s customer, product and technology teams.

The selected start-ups will also have the chance to scale globally through Rise sites in London, New York, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Vilnius. The Accelerator offers companies an advantage by providing a recognised curriculum and lifelong access to the Techstars global network of mentors, investors and venture capitalists.“I truly believe that being part of Techstars gives companies such an advantage when it comes to scaling globally, the Accelerator pushes for one year’s worth of traction in three months at the end one’s company won’t come out the same, regardless of stage” said Managing Director of Techstars Yossi Hasson