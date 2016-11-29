Travel Lodge opens Gaborone conference facility

The vision of hospitality business, Travel Lodge, is to have a footprint in parts of the country that tourists and business travellers will want to visit, the company’s Director, Gaurang Mooney said at the launch of their conference facility on Tuesday.

Mooney said that Kasane Travel lodge will be open for business in December while construction of Travel Lodge Gantsi will commence in the first quarter of 2017 and Palapye branch is currently on the drawing boards. These developments are a demonstration of the group‘s commitment to promote economic activity and provide a range of employment opportunities for locals in their communities. He said it is common knowledge that the backbone of the travel industry is customer service and its success depends on listening to customers and providing thoughtful treatment and value for money.

In March 2012, they were the first to provide WIFI for their guests, a practice that has since become a norm in the industry.“We believe that hospitality is the relationship between the guest and the host, it is also the practice of being hospitable, these values are not foreign impositions but part of Botswana traditions, for us it’s not an optional extra but rather a standard feature” said Mooney

ravel Lodge General Manager Cameron Thompson said that the business landscape in Botswana has very high demand for conference facilities and they believe that they will not only fill the gap in the market but will help strengthen Gaborone as an established conference destination. Thompson said that they understand the longevity and sustainability of business travel and that the new conference centre and the refurbished hotel is generating interest. They are also experiencing significant number of inquiries and bookings on a daily basis.