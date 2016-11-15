VP promises improved business environment …as local tech company, Almaz launches

Government will continue to provide a conducive environment for local companies to thrive and eventually become internationally competitive, the country’s Vice President has said. Mokgweetsi Masisi was speaking at the launch of a 100 percent citizen company Almaz which has set up a plant to assemble and distribute gadgets for domestic and external markets.

A business environment, which includes incentives is what local companies need to thrive and become profitable, said Masisi. New companies, such as Almaz are at liberty to seek incentives from government given that their growth is important to the country’s desperate crusade for employment and high economic growth rates.

The company, owned by ICT entrepreneur, Monametsi Kalayamotho and Thabiso Malgas has set up a P20million plant which will create 500 jobs for locals once production is in motion. The Vice President urged retailers and distributors to support local firms.

“I will also call upon retailers and wholesalers to take a positive attitude towards these locally produced gadgets. As much as carrying international brands has been the norm, I urge you to reconsider your procurement processes and make space for locally produced goods,” said Masisi.

Almaz has partnered with Microsoft and Intel for quality assurance purposes. Chairman of the company, Kalayamotho is thrilled that the company is about to kick off. The journey thus far has not been easy. “We are excited to be launching a new brand into the market. Our aim is to have Almaz produce gadgets with competitive quality and price for the local market.As a tech company, it is important to affiliate with global tech suppliers in order to provide the best possible service,” added Kalayamotho.

The company is expected to also contribute to the growth of ICT content and research development in the country. Trade and Industry minister, Vincent Seretse said the new company will help cut the high import bill in the field.