SEDC hands project to investment wing

South East District Council says it is preparing to commit its investment wing, BBTN Limited to manage the proposed Central Business District (CBD) in the South East village.

This was disclosed by the council’s Chairman, Phenyo Segokgo who said in an interview that the council’s investment wing, BBTN, is up and running. "We are making arrangements to have this project (CBD) supervised under our investment company, BBTN, which will have sole responsibility in managing investments for the council.I can say the next council session of August end, we will hand over the project to BBTN, and they will continue developing the concept on behalf of the council", he said.

The council has notified the Ministry of Local Government of their intention to develop a CBD and were relieved that during their recent consultations in Ramotswa, many people were in favour of the idea."We registered BBTN, and was launched in June, to take up responsibility of the CBD project, and be committed with conceptualising the model of the district," he said, adding that further consultations will be made to brief the SEDC residents about the key issues of the project and share ideas on how it could be carried forward.

The public will be allowed to make their input, as well as to comment on the concept template put forth by the board of BBTN. The CBD is expected to shake up the district economy by creating jobs and further business opportunities. Over 2000 people are expected to be hired during construction phase and another 800 in post construction.

According to Segokgo, local contractors and investors will be invited to put in expression of interest to take up the project..."but in the case there isn't any, we strongly encourage locals to form consortiums to engage in this project so that they can also benefit economically", he said.