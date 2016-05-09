Business Expo coming later this month

The first annual Youth Business Expo (YBE) whose core objectives are to expose youth entrepreneurs to networking and create a marketing platform for their products will be held in Gaborone from 24th - 29th May.

In an Interview Policy Specialist at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture (MYSC) Lawrence Ookeditse said that YBE is meant to expose youth entrepreneurs to new business trends as well as to give the youth an opportunity to network and come up with sustainable linkages. Ookeditse stated that the theme of the Expo - ‘Where Young People strive for success,’ - augurs well with YBE’s goals.

He said the theme sums up what their initiatives are about which is the success of young entrepreneurs. “We are all about youth development. They (youth) would also be at an advantage of meeting up different investors and we will also have testimonies from people who have made it so that they encourage them,” said Ookeditse The Youth Business Expo is expected to bring 300 different young entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

The interested entrepreneurs are to register at MYSC offices and booking a stall is free. The expected sectors to exhibit are tourism, manufacturing and agriculture among many others. The weeklong expo will include seminars and conferences to educate youth entrepreneurs on branding, penetrating regional and international markets.