Barclays launches Ignition account

Barclays Bank Botswana latest new account ‘Ignition’ has hit the market.

According to the bank, the account offers several incentives targeted at young people. The account’s opening deposit is P50 and a free Chip & Pin Debit Card. Users will have interests on account balance, free SMS Alerts with access to mobile and internet banking. They will also enjoy discounts at retailers such as Urban Soul and Cell City on different brands.

The bank‘s Consumer Banking Director Brighton Banda explained that the youth demographic is continuously changing and challenging the way they ‘do things as a bank’. Barclays, one of the country’s leading banks said it will come with products and services that are aimed at making banking easier and affordable to its youth clientele.

Barclays is a unit of Barclays Africa. Latest news is that, Barclays plc intends selling its majority at Barclays Africa. The process is expected to take some few years.