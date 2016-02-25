Vivo Energy to add more quick service restaurants

Vivo Energy has extended its existing partnership with Innscor, which will enable the distributor of Shell- branded products to add quick service restaurants to a number of its service stations in the country.

The extension means Vivo Energy adding restaurants including Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn within its service station. The first two restaurants will open at Gaborone’s Fairground and Broadhurst Service stations.

The third one will also be opened at Kudu Service Station. Managing Director of Vivo Energy Botswana is excited about the partnership. “We currently have over 80 Shell service stations in Botswana and we are committed to bringing high quality fuels and lubricants and an exceptional retail experience,” said Wayne Kingwill.

Basil Dionisio, Executive Director of Innscor International Franchising said the deal will bring more benefit to customers.