BOMaid rebrands to keep pace with changing market

Botswana’s leading private medical aid, Botswana Medical Aid Society (BOMaid), this Tuesday unveiled its revamped logo to the market with the tagline, ‘At the heart of health’.

This re-freshed logo, which leverages on the existing Bomaid brand equity is meant to communicate change within the organisation.

The logo is expected to propel the Society to gain a more competitive advantage and increase market share while repositioning its portfolio. Speaking at launch, BOMaid Principal Officer Moraki Mokgosana said the board approved a re-branding exercise which will go side by side with a renewed sense of purpose and direction for BOMaid.

“What we are unveiling today is a culmination of that exercise, which we present as a visual reiteration of the commitment with which we service our members and engage with our valued stakeholders.” He continued: “Our new philosophy of being ‘At The Heart of Health’, and the refreshed logo which features capsules forming a heart shape, pay homage to the central role that Bomaid has played in the healthcare industry since opening its doors in 1970”.

Minister of Health Dorcus Makgato acknowledged the private health sector’s significant role in the overall health of the country.

She explained that her ministry exists to promote and provide comprehensive preventative, curative and rehabilitative quality health care services to the nation. “We are responsible for coordinating and leading the health sector in Botswana including formulating policies, setting standards, regulation as well as ensuring that quality and affordable health services are delivered to all,” said the Minister.

She said that partnerships with similarly efficient and consistent stakeholders such as Bomaid were critical in order to be efficient and consistent in delivering the mandate.

The BOMaid brand custodian, who is the SouthView Sales and Marketing Manager, Beulah Mapitse explained that while undertaking this change, they had to preserve the brand’s existing integrity but also come up with a new face that would infuse new energy into the business and ensure that the company’s image keeps current in a changing marketplace.

She added that, “the brand is already strong with an equally great logo that works well but over time things change. Regardless of the size of the company or the industry we are in, change is always on the horizon, and we must adjust to compete. This will in the future require expanding our market or offering different products.”

BOMaid is Botswana’s leading private medical aid. The Society is a member based, not-for profit organisation, registered under the Societies Act in 1970. It is therefore the oldest and the largest private medical aid in the country with a market share of around 60 percent, with over 85,000 total lives covered.

In the past five years, BOMaid has spent almost P2billion in health claim payouts. In 2012 the Society concluded a re-organisation exercise which culminated in the separation of the administration function from the fund.

The administration function of BOMaid is now performed by SouthView (Pty) Ltd, the Society’s 100 percent subsidiary which came into operation in January 2013.