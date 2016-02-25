Dulux strives for quality products

Dulux Botswana’s quest to remain innovative and improve its products will help the company to uphold its standard as the recipient of the Best Buy Award 2015/2016 for Interior Wall Paint.

This was said by General Manager Wellington Murambiwa who emphasised that as a dynamic company, they are striving to have customers at the fore in terms of quality. He also said buying Dulux paints especially the new editions is a worthwhile investment for their clients.

“We are all about customer satisfaction, we thrive on having them appreciate our products and having supported us for this long, all these new and improved products will aid the Dulux brand grow and remain the best in the market” said Murambiwa.

This week, the company debuted new paints, which is expected to be a hit with customers both at household and industrial level. The Marketing Manager of Dulux Botswana Moses Muyaluka said the new products are multi beneficial. Some of the products revamped with new packaging are Dulux Woodgard which now has a Dulux endorsed logo.

Dulux Spruce PVA was also introduced as a product that enhances stain resistance for long lasting durability and suitable for both interior and exterior walls. There was also the Dulux waterproofing, an acrylic waterproofing paint which has been developed to be used with mesh membrane.

Muyaluka concluded that their Best Buy award is a clear indication that their products and services meet strict quality standards while being reasonably priced. Dulux Botswana won the Best Buy Award by ICERTIAS a Swiss certification company that undertook a market research in Botswana last year.

A sample of 1200 respondents were identified and questioned on what the best interior paint is in Botswana. Dulux joins the ranks of other leading companies like Nestle, Vodafone, Spar and Mercedes Benz by acquiring the award.