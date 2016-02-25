Use alternative banking channels-Chijoro

Stanbic Bank Botswana a leading lender has encouraged its clients to use alternative banking services, which are even more convenient compared to a traditional branch.

The bank’s Head of Customer Channels, Calistas Chijoro said this when responding to media inquiries on why they have decided to close Molepolole branch, which has been operation for less than ten years.

According to Chijoro, the bank has invested in alternative channels including ATMs, mobile and internet banking, the banking application and the mobile branch. “These channels remain exclusively available to our clients in Molepolole (and others) and enable one to carry on with most of the banking without having to enter a branch,” pointed out Chijoro. Clients in Molepolole are also free to use the nearest branch-Mogoditshane and others countrywide.

Meanwhile, the bank, which is under the leadership of Leina Gabaraane said the Molepolole ATM will remain operational. “This closure is by no means an indication of a dwindling commitment on the part of the Bank towards Molepolole clients,” added Chijoro.

Barclays Bank, Standard Bank, Bank Gaborone and First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) have presence in Molepolole, the capital of Bakwena.

Stanbic is a unit of Africa’s leading bank by asset-Standard Bank.