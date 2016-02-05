BoB appoints Andrew Motsomi deputy governor

Andrew Maatla Motsomi has been appointed Deputy Governor of Bank of Botswana effective 1st February 2016, the central said today. President Ian Khama made the appointment.

The appointment follows the retirement of Oduetse Motshidisi who served the bank in various positions for 27 years, his five-year contract expired end of January. Motsomi joined BOB in 1983 and went through different positions.

He held ranks in departments in the Monetary and Financial Stability Department to head the Research Department. He was responsible for among others formulation and implementation of monetary policy and implementation of the exchange rate policy. He was also responsible for regulation and supervision of banks.

He was also under the special appointee program under the International Monetary Fund. Motsomi has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Botswana in 1983. He also holds a diploma in Economic Development and Planning from the African Institute for Economic Development and Planning in Dakar Senegal in 1987.

Masters degree in Economics from the Victoria University of Manchester in 1990, he also has took an executive management and development study program at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.