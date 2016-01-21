Botswana business, economic success stories to be told in book

Botswana’s economic and business landscape for the past fifty years will be exclusively and extensively featured in a book to be launched by a local company in September 2016.

50Years of Economics and Business, a local company that is currently collecting content for the book, will publish it as part of the country’s celebration of 50 years of independence. The aim of the book is to chronicle the country’s business and economics success stories since 1966 when Botswana attained independence from Britain.

According to Business Development Partner at the company, Archie Thembe said the book will also showcase current businesses and enterprises, who will each tell their stories on how they have managed to make it this far. In reading their success stories in the book, prospective investors will also have a chance to weigh their options of investing in the mining-rich economy.

The discovery of diamonds in the late 1970s is considered by some as the most turning point for the country whose founding was President Sir Seretse Khama. The book, according Thembe, offers a lifetime opportunity for local companies to sell their products and services to local and international customers. “This publication presents an opportunity for many stakeholders and businesses to share their experiences in the last 50 years,” stressed Thembe.

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the book (1st September 2016), the company has sought partnership with trade and industry ministry and endorsements from Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Brand Botswana, Vision 2016, BOT 50,Primedia Outdoor Advertising, among other key stakeholders.