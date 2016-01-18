Kwa Nokeng Oil opens doors of opportunity for Batswana

Kwa Nokeng Oil, Botswana’s leading wholly citizen-owned petroleum distribution company, is offering interested Batswana and small business operators, an opportunity to sell petrol, paraffin and diesel.

“We are aligning ourselves with governing policies with regards to the diversification of fuel importation from countries like South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique,” Kwa Nokeng Oil Corporate and Public Relations Manager Phasi Masalila Moremi told BG Business in an interview at their offices in Phakalane.

Moremi said the company will be working around the clock this year to open filling stations throughout the country as a way of reaching out to more Batswana to have access to their products and services. She said their range of lubricants is a world class leader and that they supply these products to the retail, tourism, mining, agricultural and Government sectors of Botswana. Kwa Nokeng supplies 500ppm and 50ppm Diesel which is tested and tried “Like our country’s democracy and cannot be faulted,” said Moremi.

They are leaders in supplying the commercial sector with the new 50ppm Diesel. This product has a low sulphur content that contains exclusive ingredients that control deposits, help maintain fuel injector cleanliness and enable optimum engine performance. “We are also very proud of the fact that we are one of the few companies that successfully and continuously supply our customers with petrol (95ULP), which is the highest octane fuel available in this market,” Moremi said, adding they are arguably Botswana’s largest citizen owned distributor of Tower Illuminating Paraffin.

Kwa Nokeng started their operations in the village of Machaneng, Botswana, in 1968 under the avid entrepreneur, CPJ van Vuuren. From 1968 to 2005 Kwa Nokeng’s core business and focus was retail operations.

The group’s current managing director, Clinton van Vuuren, steered the company’s attention towards commercial fuels and oil. The first commercial fuel depot was erected in 2006, streaming one million litres of fuel per annum. Today Kwa Nokeng has five commercial fuel depots, streaming in excess of 90 million litres of fuel annually. The company employs 250 Batswana and intends to create more employment opportunities through supplying small businesses to retail their products.

Kwa Nokeng aspires to meet Botswana’s energy needs. “We are striving to improve our processes to reduce pollution and waste, conserve energy and natural resources. We endeavour always to reduce the potential for environmental impacts to the ecology and people of Botswana,” said Moremi.

The company currently operates commercial depots in Gaborone, Francistown, Maun, Martins Drift and Pandamatenga. Its customers include among others De Wet Botswana, Komatsu, A.P.R Energy, Botswana Meat Commission, Water Utilities Corporation, Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana Railways, Truck Hire, Rhino Plant Hire, Lulu Bricks, Unitrans and BH Botswana.