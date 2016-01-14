MTN Business Botswana promises ‘seamless service’

MTN Business Botswana recently convened stakeholders to celebrate and bid farewell to the year that was 2015 in style. The MTN group hosted its clientele for end of year bash at Tlotlo Conference Centre, Gaborone, which saw the business paying tribute to their key stakeholders for their continued support.

The company also took the time to share with its stakeholders its highlights for 2015, as well as communicate its strategies and aspirations for 2016. Amongst the invited guests were the media practitioners, MTN Business suppliers, partners, and clients.

“We saw it prudent to get our stakeholders together under one roof, to celebrate our achievements together, as well as honour them for their contribution to our business and our brand. MTN Business has over the past year grown in leaps and bounds, as we continue to provide solutions to our clients connectivity needs. We see this growth tangent increase in 2016, through the introduction of more breakthrough solutions and leveraging off of our One Africa capabilities,” said the MD of MTN Business, Manfred Engling.

Stakeholder Relationship Management is very vital in every organisation, and this is especially true in ours where we have an active role to play in the everyday business of our clients. Through our mantra of Enabling and Inspiring growth for geographic and market expansion, we aim to contribute positively to Botswana’s GDP by providing our clients with end-to-end ICT solutions and enabling their businesses to perform at their optimum.

This means from our service providers and partners to the client themselves, we have to offer a seamless service that not only benefits, but satisfies all parties,” said Engling. MTN Business Botswana recently unveiled its latest offerings in the Botswana market, making a commitment to use its extensive capabilities in the telecommunications sector to provide relevant, quality and affordable ICT solutions to business.

MTN Business which operates as an Internet Service Provider in Botswana is the subsidiary of the MTN Group which focuses on the provision of ICT services to business, from Small and Medium business (SMEs) to Large and Multinational customers (MNCs).

“We were quite happy for the opportunity to get feedback and share ideas with our stakeholders, and are grateful that they heeded our call. This definitely puts us in the best starting position for 2016, and gives us the confidence we need to take on any challenges to provide relevant solutions for the market, going forth,” concluded MTN Business Finance Manager, Mthulisi Malinga.