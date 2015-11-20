Toyota Botswana to confirm cars recall

Toyota Botswana says it will soon be in a position to reveal if any of its cars need to be recalled from the local market.The Japanese automotive maker was plagued into crisis across the globe after a recall of 6, 5million vehicles, made up of 5 860 000 from the overseas market and 600 000 from the Japanese market.

The affected cars have a defective power window switches and include Camry sedan and RAV4 and Highlander Sport utility vehicles. Motor Centre Service manager Lee Ruis said in an interview that efforts were underway to find out if there were any cars with defects on the Botswana market. “We have not received communication from our supplier company but in the next couple of weeks we will be able to know if there are any cars that need to be recalled,” said Ruis.



He said if there are any such cars, they will contact the clients and fix the cars. Reports say a massive recall of some of Toyota vehicles in neighbouring South Africa and other regional countries is already underway. The glitch is on vehicles equipped with a driver’s side Power Window Master Switch (PWMS) containing sliding electrical contact modules that could lead to fire. The recall involves the Auris models made between 2006 and 2008; Corollas made between 2006 and 2010; Yaris models produced between 2006 and 2010; and RAV4s made between 2006 and 2010.



Among other models subject to the recall are the Matrix, Tundra, Sequoia and Scion xB. The vehicles were produced between January 2005 and December 2010.In 2010, local Toyota motor vehicle dealers in the country recalled Toyota cars which had faulty accelerator problems. Botswana has a booming industry of ex-Japanese vehicles and Toyota is one of the largest brands of vehicles being bought.

A large number of Toyota vehicle dealers in the country buy their vehicles from Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM).