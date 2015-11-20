Exclusive Insurance, BOTEU cut insurance deal

Botswana Telecommunications Union (BOTEU) has partnered with Exclusive Insurance Solutions to provide group life cover for its members during bereavements. Speaking at the partnership meeting the President of BOTEU, Verstapen Lesole applauded Exclusive Insurance for the services they offer.He said it is important for both individuals and different stakeholders or businesses to have an Insurance cover.“Having noted the pain and financial challenges normally faced during bereavements, this partnership was inevitable and there was no way it could elude us,” said Lesole.

He said the partnership would close the gap in funeral financial matters. He stated that their members will continue to subscribe to the union and the union shall subscribe to the insurance on their behalf.

“We felt our contributions towards our members’ funerals have not been enough and we imagined the sort of difficulty we could find ourselves in, in the event of mass deaths of our members, for example in a car accident”, stated Lesole. General Manager for Exclusive Insurance Solutions, Thomas Moipolai, also affirmed that the scheme will allow the union to extend hassle free funeral cover and will afford loved ones peace of mind at a difficult time.

“ BOTEU has shown confidence in us by choosing to do business with us. It is a confidence well placed signaling the beginning of other such agreements as our service and products reach a wider audience”, said Moipolai.