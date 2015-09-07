Standard Chartered now provides 100% funding on property

Goitsemodimo Kaelo - BG correspondent
Monday, 07 September 2015
Standard Chartered now provides 100% funding on property

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, a leading lender, has become the first industry player to provide 100 percent funding to home buyers, it emerged this week.

The country's oldest bank announced that effective September 1, 2015, qualifying clients will be free to walk into their banking halls to access the 100 percent property funding product. The bank said this is part of their business model that is focused on value creation by building strong relationships with clients and providing solutions that meet their evolving needs.

“In a currently challenged property market, it has become increasingly difficult to buy property. This proposition will make it possible and affordable especially for first time home buyers to access property finance” said Charlotte Mathula, Africa Head of Mortgages and Auto Loans, Standard Chartered Bank. 

Like other banks, Standard Chartered bank has also been affected by the recent liquidity crises, which nearly brought the industry down.  However, the bank’s spokesperson said the bank is financially sound to support the new offering. “Looking at our just released half year results, the bank is liquidity and has a robust balance sheet,” maintained Tumie Ramsden.

The financing will cover outright purchase only and a full amount of the purchase price. Salaried clients with a minimum net income of P3, 000 are eligible. Under the leadership of Moatlhodi Lekaukau, a local, the bank has grown to become one of the industry brands, funding mining, property, manufacturing, farming businesses, just to name but a few.

Related items
StanChart CEO resigns
Big banks take knock on BCL fall
StanChart thrusts full throttle into Africa
Namibia aims to become Africa’s logistics hub
Power cuts blamed for slow internet connectivity
back to top

BG Most Popular

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
1

SA student pilot survives crash landing along the Pitsane- Goodhope road
2
World Bank approves $145.5 million for Botswana
3
MPs disown Khama’s retirement Bill
4
Khama’s 2014 decision haunts BDP in Tlokweng

BG Calendar

« March 2017 »
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    