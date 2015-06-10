Electra Mining Botswana boards diversification drive

Electra Mining Botswana exhibition planned for 1-3 September at Gaborone Fairgrounds will bring related industries together in one location for visitor and exhibitor convenience. Botswana has a well-developed mining sector and the excavating of rich mineral reserves has been a significant driver of Botswana’s economic growth.

But Electra Mining Botswana is not just a mining show embracing mining, industrial, power generation and machine tools industries, the show will provide an enabling environment for visitors and exhibitors to network with key decision-makers, make valuable business connections, discover the latest in technology developments and to find out about the latest new products, equipment and services. The exhibition is a partnership between Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery, a South African company and Soapbox Communications, a local Botswana company. The exhibitor profile will include mining and related products, industrial engineering and manufacturing, general engineering and manufacturing, electrical engineering and power generation, construction, materials handling, safety, health and environment. “Many of our exhibitors will have technical experts on their stands to pass on knowledge around new technology and the latest innovations and products,” says Gary Corin, Managing Director of Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery. “It will be a very interactive and visual experience.

The show will also play a vital role in growing Botswana’s already thriving mining and industrial economy, bringing related industries together at one location for visitor and exhibitor convenience.” Exhibitors at Electra Mining Botswana include Joy Global (Africa), Verder Pumps, Filtration Africa, Air Liquide Botswana, Franklin Electric, Becker Mining South Africa, Jachris Hose and Couplings, Schnieder Electric South Africa, Charnaud, Tubestone and AC/DC Dynamics, amongst many others. Jachris Hose and Couplings will be showcasing new product innovations from Gates such as LifeGuard, iLok and Sentry Services. The Gates iLok is a patented, revolutionary hand torque coupling system. There will be lots of interesting and interactive displays on the stand with live demonstrations of Sentry services - an innovative hose tracking and monitoring device built on radio frequency identification technology. Also on display will be Sentry RFID tags and handheld data capturing device with a live link to its data repository system. Another offering on the stand will be a container hose workshop, with on-site services.

AJ Charnaud, a leading global manufacturer of personal protective clothing for protection against radiant heat, electric arc flash, acid, flames, fire, cold and molten metal splash, will be displaying various products at Electra Mining Botswana including Survive-Arc which is advanced protective wear against the thermal effects of electric arc flash. Also on the stand, Aci-Flam which is protective wear against the dual hazards of flames and liquid acid splash - including 98 percent Sulphuric acid, and Fire-Safe which is a new age fire-fighting suit with the highest breath-ability on the market. The IB McIntyre stand will focus on the Master Lock range including the lockout and tagout devices which prevent thousands of accidents that could occur during servicing and repairing of equipment. The lockout and tagout procedure protects employees from risks caused by power sources. When used properly with a well-planned lockout process, the safety padlock will ensure that workers will not inadvertently energize equipment whilst someone else is working on it.

Also available are a wide range of Lockout and tagout labels to identify the operator by their name, task and the duration of the operation. The labels are available in many different designs to suit all applications and are heat and chemical resistant. Airtrax will be launching a new range of H2O Air Conditioning Mobile Evaporative Cooling Equipment at Electra Mining Botswana, offering a more comfortable working environment by reducing summer heat load on staff members. A live demo will demonstrate the effective cooling capacity of the units and will be fully operational to demonstrate the new Electronic Control Panel. BH Botswana, sole distributor of JCB machinery since 1973 will exhibit at this year’s show. According to a statement from the company, the last Electra Mining Show, in September 2013, provided a platform for the company to network with a diverse group of mining giants.

The construction and Mining Equipment Suppliers Association (COMESA) affiliated company highlights the Exhibition as a major event in its calendar. DPH (SA) Industrial, Mining & Automotive Supplies will be showcasing its broad range of quality industrial, mining, agricultural and automotive supplies products. Whilst continuing education at the University of Pretoria will be promoting various Project Management Courses, especially the newly launched Project Management for the Mining Industry. The programme is designed and presented to address the specific requirements and unique attributes related to mining projects. Covering the mining project life-cycle of concept, pre-feasibility, implementation and operational handover, the course is built on proven and internationally accepted project management practices such as ISO 201500 and PMBoK.

“As an international mining, industrial, power generation and machine tools event, our expectation is that Electra Mining Botswana will help link Botswana with other countries to further develop and diversify local industry and business,” says Vuyiswa Mojela, Director, Soapbox Communications. “With the location of the event in Gaborone, there is easy access for Botswana visitors, as well as those from South Africa and other surrounding African countries.” Electra Mining Botswana is endorsed by the Botswana Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources and by the Botswana Chamber of Mines.