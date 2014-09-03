BotswanaPost launches money transfer in Zimbabwe

BotswanaPost kicks off its vision to service Africa with their first inter-postal money transfer corridor with Zimbabwe. According to the postal service provider’s head of communications Lebogang Bok, the introduction of the cross border transaction facility will result in BotswanaPost and ZimPost customers being able to send and receive money in real time between the two countries.

The service that took off this week Wednesday is offered through the Universal Post Union (UPU) managed International Financial System (IFS). The IFS is a robust standalone application that automates the processing and management of international and domestic money orders. Bok pointed out that currently BotswanaPost uses IFS to provide electronic domestic money order services.

In addition to handling all phases of international and domestic money processing, the IFS provides advanced features that facilitate cash and management accounting. “This offers opportunity for many Zimbabweans residing in Botswana to send and receive money from their loved ones back home on normal fee.”