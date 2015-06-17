Compassion moves prison officers

Graduate prison officers, Class One of 2014 recently gathered resources to uphold the Vision Pillar of a ‘Compassionate and Caring Nation.’ In light of the winter season, the officers contributed funds towards buying winter school uniform for needy students of Ikongwe Primary School in Mahalapye.

The officers took advantage of the Prisons day celebrations, held last month in Mahalapye. Two hundred and sixty-seven officers graduated after a six month training and are now ready to serve. Prison Staff College Commandant, Shirley Owageng said the objective of the donation was to help the needy people in their area. Officers were aware of students who would walk to school bare footed, not because they wanted to but simply because their parents could not afford to buy shoes for them.

Owageng further said Prison Officers Class One of 2014 agreed to contribute a certain amount in order to buy some clothing items for the students. “We bought track suits, shoes and trousers for each of the students and we believe it would make a difference,” she said. Ikongwe Primary School Head, Letsema Lecage appreciated the Botswana Prison Service for selecting students from Ikongwe School as beneficiaries of their compassion. She said they are aware of a number of needy students in her school and are pleased by the gesture.

Lecage further noted that the donation was not the first from the Prison Services, as they make different donations to the school every year. Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi who witnessed the donation, congratulated the graduate officers for the good work they have done, noting that the heart of giving is the best thing a human being could ever have. “These are our children, we cannot just watch them travelling to school bare footed,” he said.