Vision Council looks back

The Vision Council is expected to take time out to look back at the progress attained so far in realising the goals set for the National Vision 2016, and consider recommendations for post 2016.

The Council has scheduled a two-day dissemination workshop early March in which reports will be shared with stakeholders, in view of the fact that there are less than 12 months before the year that marks the end of the National Vision.

Last year, the Vision Council embarked on a series of studies and three regional evaluation conferences to evaluate progress and interrogate challenges. Among other things, the envisaged workshops are expected to guide the Council as well as stakeholders on revival of forums, dissemination of reports, assess implementation of Vision 2016 and countdown and develop recommendations for post Vision 2016 forums.

The workshop, which will be held under the theme, ‘Transformation Towards Prosperity for All,’ will focus on all the seven pillars of the National Vision. Under the Educated and Informed Nation pillar, key elements for attaining and sustaining quality educational systems will be interrogated. Key stakeholders will also assess policy perspectives for improving the quality of education for attainment of Vision 2016 goals.

For the pillar of a Prosperous, Productive and Innovative nation, stakeholders will discuss results of strategies to promote and sustain economic diversification for prosperity for all. Among other issues within this pillar, stakeholders are expected to discuss the success rate and sustainability of poverty eradication projects, success stories of SMME in local business development. For pillar of a Compassionate, Just and Caring nation, topics including the Vision’s target of zero new infections by 2016, Ebola, disaster preparedness, alcoholism and poverty will be discussed.