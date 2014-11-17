Vision Council lights path to future

Next year marks the Vision Council’s deadline to introspect and provide feedback to the nation regarding progress made since the crafting of the national vision a year prior to its commemoration.

Speaking at the Vision evaluation conference last week, Vision 2016 Council Chairperson, Martin Makgatlhe said they intend to travel across the whole country to evaluate progress towards achieving the seven vision pillars.

These conferences will culminate in the hosting of a national consultative conference in 2015, where the Council will give a comprehensive report of the findings regarding the implementation of the Vision at central and local authority levels.

“As part of evaluating the implementation of the Vision, we have decided as Vision Council to hold regional evaluative conferences to interact with stakeholders on the implementation of Vision 2016 in our regions,” Makgatlhe said last week.

The major objective of the conference was to highlight what has worked during the implementation of the Vision, the gaps in implementation and how such gaps could be addressed.

Makgatlhe further explained that the national vision does not end with Vision 2016 but other ‘Visions’ will be set up in line with developing the country post 2016.

“It is this information that we need to inform the development of another Vision post 2016 so that implementations of future visions can be enhanced for the betterment of our people,” he noted.

Recently, Makgatlhe also highlighted that they envision coming up with a common vision, together with other African States. In June this year, the Vision Council held the first regional evaluative conference in Ghanzi where they hosted the western region conference comprising of three districts, namely Ghanzi, Kgalagadi and Northwest districts.

The Council explained that the experiences shared in that conferences were also informative as citizen showed the ability to meet to discuss pertinent issues central to the development of the country.

This month, the Vision Council will hold yet another evaluative conference in Palapye for the central region for the districts of Francistown, Northeast, Selibe-Phikwe and Central District and its sub districts.