Vision 2016 Council has dedicated this month of August to commemorate the pillar of a ‘United and Proud’ nation.Vision Council started the commemorations in the village of Pitsane in the Southern district on July 31, where the Acting Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture, Vincent Seretse was the guest speaker.

Seretse said that the countdown to Botswana’s 50th anniversary calls on every individual Motswana, and the collective to take stock of progress made in achieving the goals of Vision 2016.

The Acting Minister said the commemoration was an opportunity for the country to reflect on the critical elements of culture that have been the main building blocks of the nation. “Critical to this exercise is the realisation that communities are made up of different organisations or groupings, which are brought together by common goals and interests,” he said.

Seretse also noted that it is only when Batswana appreciate their cultural differences with respect and tolerate one another that they will live together in harmony. “What matters is the common thread that brings these different groups together as opposed to what makes them different,” he said, adding that this is how the nation has for years lived in peace and tranquility.

Among other activities under the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, are the President’s day competitions that celebrate various cultural talents through arts and crafts exhibitions.

“Batswana have as a result come to appreciate the various cultures ound across the country,” Seretse said, adding that his ministry promotes and support annual community cultural festivals like Domboshaba, Bakgatla ba ga Mmanaana, Dithubaruba and others.

These festivals have gained popularity from across the different tribes in Botswana. “Sport is another area that has united us as a nation.” Botswana’s pride was also enhanced during the successful hosting of the recent second Africa Youth Games. Athlete, Nijel Amos has also continued to make the country proud, getting a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games last week.

Vision Council has announced that the vision month will be commemorated in Kalkfontein village in Gantsi District on August 29. Vice President, Ponatshego Kedikilwe is expected to grace the event. The theme for this year is ‘Living the Vision: Yame le Wena.’