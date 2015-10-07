Smart device loan

FNB Smart Device Loan

With the FNB Smart Device Loan, you can buy:

  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Laptops

Apply today and enjoy:

  • Free delivery countrywide
  • Relaxed payment period of 24 months
  • Affordable instalments
  • Buy up to two devices of your choice
  • No upfront deposit, just initiation fee of P100
  • Get decision of your loan application instantly
  • Full manufacturer’s warranty

Meet the following requirements and apply:

  • You must have your monthly salary go into your active FNB Cheque Account

To apply, visit an FNB Branch* with the following documents:

  • Omang for citizens/ Passport for expatriates
  • Latest payslip
  • Proof of residence
  • If you do not bank with FNB, switch to FNB and have your first salary go through
  • Standard Loan Application process apply

So apply for the FNB Smart Device Loan Today!

For more information, please ask Sales & Service team in Branch or contact 395 9881

Apply for your smart device loan at the following branches:

Gaborone Branches: Mall, Airport Junction, First Place, Kgale and Riverwalk, Industrial, Broadhurst, Main
Outside Gaborone: Francistown, Jwaneng, Molepolole, Lobatse
