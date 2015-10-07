With the FNB Smart Device Loan, you can buy:
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Laptops
Apply today and enjoy:
- Free delivery countrywide
- Relaxed payment period of 24 months
- Affordable instalments
- Buy up to two devices of your choice
- No upfront deposit, just initiation fee of P100
- Get decision of your loan application instantly
- Full manufacturer’s warranty
Meet the following requirements and apply:
- You must have your monthly salary go into your active FNB Cheque Account
To apply, visit an FNB Branch* with the following documents:
- Omang for citizens/ Passport for expatriates
- Latest payslip
- Proof of residence
- If you do not bank with FNB, switch to FNB and have your first salary go through
- Standard Loan Application process apply
So apply for the FNB Smart Device Loan Today!
For more information, please ask Sales & Service team in Branch or contact 395 9881
Apply for your smart device loan at the following branches:
Gaborone Branches: Mall, Airport Junction, First Place, Kgale and Riverwalk, Industrial, Broadhurst, Main
Outside Gaborone: Francistown, Jwaneng, Molepolole, Lobatse